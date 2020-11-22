AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of AVROBIO worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 602.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.99 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

