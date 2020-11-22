Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 651.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

