Alps Advisors Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of G1 Therapeutics worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.