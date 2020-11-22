Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.77 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.84 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

