Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $106.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.