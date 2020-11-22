A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

