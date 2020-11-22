Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 6,237 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Viking Therapeutics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 492,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 358,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 90,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.31 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $460.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

