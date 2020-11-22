Alps Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Golden Star Resources worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSS shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

