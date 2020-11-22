Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $124,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 372.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 240.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 311.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

