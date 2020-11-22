Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,405,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

