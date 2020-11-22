Alps Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 139,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $33.18 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

