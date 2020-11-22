AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AnaptysBio worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. FMR LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.46 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

