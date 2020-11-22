Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,485,000 after purchasing an additional 87,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 387,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.03 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

