Alps Advisors Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,132,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $142.70 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

