Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,969 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,980 shares of company stock valued at $114,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

