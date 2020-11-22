CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $269,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,974.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

