Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank of The West’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

