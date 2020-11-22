Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

