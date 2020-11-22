Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,885 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 645,497 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 381,836 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

