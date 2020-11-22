Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.3% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

