Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

