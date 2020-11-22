Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,301 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

