Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

