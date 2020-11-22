West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) (CVE:WAF) Trading Down 2%

West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) (CVE:WAF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 72,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 260,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25.

West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) Company Profile (CVE:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.