Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Up 0.6%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.55. 735,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

