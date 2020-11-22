London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $109.00. 2,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

