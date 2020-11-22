Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Trading Up 5.4%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

