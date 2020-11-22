Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$114.63 and last traded at C$113.48. Approximately 42,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 89,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.61.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

