SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

