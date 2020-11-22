Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.47 and last traded at $88.47. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

WWLNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

