TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $51.22. 83,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,571% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47.

TFI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

