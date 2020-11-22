Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) (LON:WSG) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.08). 1,157,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,456,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.35. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million and a PE ratio of -21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

