RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

