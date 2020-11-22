RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading 1.4% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

