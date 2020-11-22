SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.64 ($4.28) and last traded at €3.56 ($4.19). 273,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.51 ($4.12).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $424.28 million and a P/E ratio of -22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.14.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

