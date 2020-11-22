Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Trading 5% Higher

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 32,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 97,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of $58.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

