Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) Trading Down 8.1%

Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) shares were down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 3,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.47.

About Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

