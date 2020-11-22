Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.43. 3,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Mizuho raised Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNECY)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

