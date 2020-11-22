SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €14.28 ($16.80) and last traded at €14.26 ($16.78). 12,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.08 ($16.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $282.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.48.

SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

