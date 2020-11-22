Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading 17.9% Higher

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)’s stock price rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

PRPPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Purplebricks Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Purplebricks Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

