Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 0.9%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 559,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 904,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.
Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -48.91.
Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGM)
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
