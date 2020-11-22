Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 0.9%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 559,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 904,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -48.91.

In other Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$236,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,450,607.48. Also, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$655,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,727,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,526,794.63. Insiders have sold 944,700 shares of company stock worth $2,265,285 in the last ninety days.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.