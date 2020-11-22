iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Shares Up 15.4%

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA)’s stock price shot up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. 726,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 136,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

