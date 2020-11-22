Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Up 1.4%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 20,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

