Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

