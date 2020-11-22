Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. 4,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

