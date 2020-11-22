(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) Trading 1.3% Higher

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02.

In other news, Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,677,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,878,301.60. Insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $100,150 in the last 90 days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

