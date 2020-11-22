DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get DXI Capital alerts:

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.