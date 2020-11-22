Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Magna-Lab Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) shares traded up 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna-Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Magna-Lab alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 5.20.

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Magna-Lab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)

Magna-Lab Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna-Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna-Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.