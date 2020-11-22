Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading Up 0.5%

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

About Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It provides various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete systems, subsystem technologies, products, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

