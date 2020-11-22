Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 951,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 852,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Dawson James cut Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.